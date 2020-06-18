Joburg woman evicted after testing Covid-19 positive

"I had been feeling unwell since last week Monday and on Tuesday I went to Mulbarton Hospital. The doctor gave me medication and I went back home. On Thursday my nose was blocked and I did not have a sense of smell. I went back to my doctor who suggested that I should test for Covid-19," she said.

"When I came back I told one of the tenants because I wanted them to sanitise anything that I had touched and also to avoid using the bathroom that I used. She went around telling people that I was going to infect them with coronavirus as the landlord had allowed me to quarantine in my room. That did not sit well with the neighbours as they called the landlord complaining about their safety," she said.

In neighbourhood WhatsApp messages that Sowetan has seen, some of the residents called for the owner of the house to be fined. One message read: "By the way house number... has just been reported to land use management for being a commune. It is illegal, the infrastructure is not sufficient to cope with mass amounts of people in one house."