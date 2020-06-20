Three-vehicle collision in Heidelberg leaves one dead, six injured

One man was killed and six other people injured, including three children, in a three-vehicle collision on the R23 near Heidelberg, south of Johannesburg, on Saturday night, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said it was understood that one light motor vehicle had collided with two other stationary vehicles that were parked on the side of the road.

“ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene shortly before 9pm to find three light motor vehicles scattered on the scene. Several services were already on scene assessing the patients.