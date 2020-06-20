Bodies pile up on East Rand as third corpse is found on roadside

Gauteng police are investigating at least three cases of murder on the East Rand this week.

In the first incident, the bodies of a mother and son were found dumped not far from each other in a maize field in Benoni, said Capt Kay Makhubele.

“The bodies were seen by a passer-by on Monday and the police later discovered that the two were a mother and son,” said Makhubele.

The two had sustained open wounds, caused by “sharp objects”.

No arrests had been made but the two had since been positively identified by their families, Makhubele said.