South Africa

Man arrested for the murder of girlfriend

By Promise Marupeng - 14 June 2020 - 15:05
A -27 year-old man has been arrested after the lifeless body of his girlfriend was  found wrapped in a blanket under his bed.

Police spokesperson Raider Ubisi said  the man was arrested  on Sunday morning where he was hiding at Gabon informal settlement near Daveyton on the East Rand. 

Ubisi said according to the neighbours, the couple, who were staying together in a room in Mogoba ext 37, were drinking beers in the early hours of Saturday morning  around 2am when they started arguing. 

"The neighbours became suspicious when they saw  the boyfriend alone on Saturday during the day, as the lovers were always seen together wherever they went," said Ubisi.

Ubisi said when the neighbours  went to check in the couple's room, that's where the gruesome discovery was made. 

"The lifeless body of the 29- year-old woman wrapped with a blanket hidden under the bed was found,"he said.

Ubisi said Putfontein police   were notified around 18h30 and they  immediately proceeded to the scene and found the lifeless body of a woman inside the room.

" Paramedics were summoned to the scene , where they certified the woman dead. The deceased had blood on her nose."

