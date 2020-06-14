Man arrested for the murder of girlfriend.

A -27 year-old man has been arrested after the lifeless body of his girlfriend was found wrapped in a blanket under his bed.

Police spokesperson Raider Ubisi said the man was arrested on Sunday morning where he was hiding at Gabon informal settlement near Daveyton on the East Rand.

Ubisi said according to the neighbours, the couple, who were staying together in a room in Mogoba ext 37, were drinking beers in the early hours of Saturday morning around 2am when they started arguing.

"The neighbours became suspicious when they saw the boyfriend alone on Saturday during the day, as the lovers were always seen together wherever they went," said Ubisi.

Ubisi said when the neighbours went to check in the couple's room, that's where the gruesome discovery was made.

"The lifeless body of the 29- year-old woman wrapped with a blanket hidden under the bed was found,"he said.

Ubisi said Putfontein police were notified around 18h30 and they immediately proceeded to the scene and found the lifeless body of a woman inside the room.

" Paramedics were summoned to the scene , where they certified the woman dead. The deceased had blood on her nose."