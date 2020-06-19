Dozens of new coronavirus fatalities as death toll hits 1,737

The health ministry on Thursday placed the SA's coronavirus death toll at 1,737, adding that 63 more deaths had been reported in the last 24 hours.

The bulk of the fatalities again came from the Western Cape, which recorded 57 casualties.

The remaining six were from the Eastern Cape province.

“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” said health minister Zweli Mkhize in a statement.