Make the looters pay a hefty price

The arrest of eight people who are allegedly behind the theft of R2,7bn from VBS Mutual Bank is welcome and we hope it will lead to convictions.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (better known as Hawks) head, Lit-Gen Godfrey Lebeya told reporters yesterday that the eight will be charged with 47 counts of various criminal offences.

These include racketeering, theft, fraud and money laundering. Lebeya said during their probe the Hawks had discovered that at least 20 municipalities had deposited R3.7bn into VBS, in violation of the law. R2.2bn of that money has been paid back.

"The investigation has revealed that the eight suspects either unduly, directly or indirectly benefited more than R120m," he added.

The accused, except for one who is in quarantine after contracting Covid-19, were expected to make their first appearance in court today.