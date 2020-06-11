South Africa

IN PICS | Tshegofatso Pule is laid to rest

By SowetanLIVE - 11 June 2020 - 12:37
Tshegofatso Pule’s casket is carried during a funeral service for her in Meadowlands, Soweto.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times

Family and friends said their final goodbyes to Tshegofatso Pule on Thursday during a funeral service in Meadowlands, Soweto.

Pule's body was found by a community member in the veld in Durban Deep on Monday. Police said she had a stab wound to her chest and she was found hanging from a tree.

She was eight months pregnant. No arrests had been made by Wednesday night.

Family friend of the Pule family, Honey Mokungwe-Khuzwayo, speaks at the funeral service of Tshegofatso Pule, who was eight months pregnant when she was found hanging from a tree with a stab wound to the chest.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times
The EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi speaks at the funeral service of Tshegofatso Pule.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times
Local bikers clubs arrive to show support to the Pule family at the funeral service of Tshegofatso Pule, who was eight months pregnant when she was found dead, hanging from a tree. She had a stab wound to the chest, police said.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times
Family and friends attend the funeral service of Tshegofatso Pule in Meadowlands, Soweto.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times
Mourners at the funeral service for Tshegofatso Pule, the eight-months pregnant woman found hanging from a tree earlier this week.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times
Family and friends arrive to pay their respects at the funeral service of Tshegofatso Pule.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times
A mourner holds the programme at the funeral service of Tshegofatso Pule, who was eight months pregnant when she was found dead earlier this week.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times
Balloons with the image of Tshegofatso Pule, the eight-months pregnant woman found hanging from a tree, with a stab wound to her chest.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times

