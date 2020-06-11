IN PICS | Tshegofatso Pule is laid to rest
Family and friends said their final goodbyes to Tshegofatso Pule on Thursday during a funeral service in Meadowlands, Soweto.
Pule's body was found by a community member in the veld in Durban Deep on Monday. Police said she had a stab wound to her chest and she was found hanging from a tree.
She was eight months pregnant. No arrests had been made by Wednesday night.
