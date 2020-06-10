South Africa

Woman stabbed to death, boyfriend arrested

By Iavan Pijoos - 10 June 2020 - 09:39
The 45-year-old woman’s body was found by a passer-by at about 11am on Friday, police spokesperson Capt Khaya Tonjeni said.
Image: Supplied

The country has been rocked by yet another brutal murder of a woman after a 36-year-old man was arrested in Mthatha on Tuesday for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death.

Her body was dumped in the veld, Eastern Cape police said.

“After an intensive investigation the suspect was arrested and the deceased's belongings were recovered from him,” Tonjeni said.  

The man is expected to appear in the Mthatha magistrate’s court soon.

“We must oppose bail in all aspects; he must face the full might of law. This arrest must be a deterrent to all those who continue to terrorise vulnerable women and continue to perpetuate gender-based violence,” provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga said.

