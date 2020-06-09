South Africa

Man accused of murdering mother, dumping body in drum of cement

By Iavan Pijoos - 09 June 2020 - 09:11
The man was arrested and charged with murder and is expected to appear at the Brakpan magistrate’s court soon. File Photo.
The man was arrested and charged with murder and is expected to appear at the Brakpan magistrate’s court soon. File Photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A 54-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly murdered his mother and dumped her body in a drum of cement, Gauteng police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Capt Pearl van Staad said the man was arrested after officers received a tip-off that he was behaving suspiciously at the weekend.  

He reported his mother missing at the Brakpan police station on Thursday last week.

“Upon arrival, the man was found sitting outside looking distressed. He was interrogated and said on Thursday night he suffocated his mother to death with a pillow while she was asleep.

“He then mixed cement in a drum outside and he forcefully pressed her lifeless body into it,” Van Staad said.

Van Staad said forensics members found her body after cutting the drum open.

The man was arrested and charged with murder and is expected to appear at the Brakpan magistrate’s court soon.

Why are we this cruel to children?

As we commemorate national child protection week, in today's edition we are sadly reporting about two children who were brutally murdered.
Opinion
5 days ago

Boy (4) killed in the bushes near home

Last Tuesday, Bandile Skosana celebrated his fourth birthday. On Saturday morning he disappeared from his father's home in Bronkhorstspruit, east of ...
News
5 days ago

Teen charged with murder to hear decision on bail today

A 17-year-old boy accused of murdering Soweto teen Siphiwe Sibeko is expected to hear his fate on a bail application today.
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

#BlackLivesMatter: EFF calls for SA to join George Floyd & Collins Khosa ...
Back to school: Minister Angie Motshekga inspects schools on first day
X