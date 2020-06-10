Ghost hospital: patients abandoned

One of the Eastern Cape’s most important rural hospitals has become a ghost facility after doctors and nurses walked out on Monday, leaving patients to fend for themselves or rely on managers for treatment.

The decision by most of the health workers at Tafalofefe Hospital in Centane to abandon their stations brought home the reality of an ongoing health crisis fuelled by a stand-off between the health department, and health workers, represented by unions, reports DispatchLIVE.

It has come at a time when the province can least afford it, with the Eastern Cape second only to the Western Cape in terms of Covid-19 fatalities.

The beleaguered health department has come under fire from unions for not providing adequate personal protective equipment (PPE), while a culture of fear is rife among medical personnel who refuse to put their own lives at risk.

On Monday and Tuesday, patients at Tafalofefe Hospital watched helplessly as health workers went home or embarked on protest action outside the building.

Three staff members, including a doctor, have tested positive for Covid-19.

One of them, according to the health department, was rushed to an East London private hospital in a critical condition.