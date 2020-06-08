South Africa

Pupil from Pretoria private school tests positive for Covid-19

By Kgaugelo Masweneng - 08 June 2020 - 15:24
Woodhill College said deep-cleaning and the sanitising of classrooms are being undertaken. File photo.
Woodhill College said deep-cleaning and the sanitising of classrooms are being undertaken. File photo.
Image: 123RF/paylessimages

Monday's back-to-school plans got off to a rocky start at the Curro group's Woodhill College, in Pretoria, when one pupil was found to have Covid-19.

The school said it was following the requirements of the Disaster Management Act and the guidelines of the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) since the positive case was confirmed.

“Curro assures that the safety of their learners and staff remains their utmost priority and that all procedures regarding deep-cleaning and the sanitising of classrooms are currently being undertaken,” said the private school group.

“Urgent consultation has commenced with the department of health and the school awaits the department’s further advice on measures to be adopted.

“Consequently, some learners and staff members of the school will be going into quarantine, with immediate effect, in terms of legislation and Curro’s standard operating procedures for the protection of its learners and staff.

“Parents and guardians will be kept up to date with developments via regular communication platforms.”

104 KZN schools not ready to reopen

At least 104 schools in KZN will take a delayed approach to reopening as they're not ready.
News
13 hours ago

95% of schools ready to reopen on Monday: Angie Motshekga

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga on Sunday announced that 95% of schools in the country were ready to reopen on Monday.
News
1 day ago

Schools to reopen tomorrow: unions

Schools will finally reopen on Monday as the overall readiness is said to be at 94% as a result education unions and school governing body ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

#BlackLivesMatter: EFF calls for SA to join George Floyd & Collins Khosa ...
Back to school: Minister Angie Motshekga inspects schools on first day
X