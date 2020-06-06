'Am I going to get shot?' kids ask, as brands try to explain racism and violence to children

For 8 minutes and 46 seconds - the length of time it took George Floyd, an unarmed black man, to die at the hands of Minneapolis police - cable TV kids channel Nickelodeon's screen went black on Tuesday to sounds of inhaling and exhaling, as white text flashed "I can't breathe."

Pokemon pledged $100,000 (R1,7m) in support for Black Lives Matter. Sesame Street is co-hosting a televised town hall meeting with CNN on Saturday morning.

These are just a few of the examples of how companies that entertain or sell products for kids are adjusting their messages, as they attempt to deal with this moment in American history and explain the complexities of racism and police brutality to children through action and words.

"It's one thing to try to preserve the innocence of children, but you shouldn't preserve the ignorance of children in a country that is multiracial that has this bad history," CNN commentator Van Jones told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

Jones and CNN anchor Erica Hill will host an hour-long special on CNN titled "Coming Together: Standing Up to Racism" in partnership with Sesame Street. The show aims to teach school-aged children how to identify inequality and speak out against it.