Girls find mom, brothers hanging from rafter in 'murder-suicide'

A KwaZulu-Natal mother and her two toddlers were found dead in their Verulam home, north of Durban, in an apparent murder-suicide on Monday.

According to security company Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), they were called to the home by the woman’s two other children, aged 10 and 12.

“Reaction officers and medics proceeded to the residence and on arrival found the mother lying on the floor.

"Two boys aged two and three years were on the bed.

"The bed sheet used to hang them was tied around their necks. The television in the living room was turned on,” said Prem Balram, Rusa spokesman.