NSPCA finds 51 tigers in unhygienic conditions on NW farm, lays charges

The National Society of SPCAs (NSPCA) has laid criminal charges against a game farm facility outside Klerksdorp after finding tigers being kept in unhygienic conditions and suffering from heat exhaustion.

Acting on a tip-off, NSPCA inspectors undertook an inspection of the farm in North West on November 28 where they counted 51 tigers.

The animals appeared to be suffering from heat exhaustion and were living in dirty and unhygienic conditions – it was evident that their enclosures had not been cleaned for some time.

“Other issues found included tigers being confined with unpotable drinking water, inadequate shelter, and a lack of bathing facilities,” the NSPCA said in a statement.

It said the Hawks had taken over the investigation, as this had become a high priority case.

The society said tigers were not fully adapted to handle the high temperatures that are common in North West during summer. It said the onus was therefore on the owner to provide an environment conducive to the animals’ welfare, no matter the cost or inconvenience.