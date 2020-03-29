Thandi Modise goes to court to halt animal abuse case pursued by AfriForum ‬

Afrikaans lobby group AfriForum insists that National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise pitches up for the animal abuse case against her on Tuesday — despite her having to violate government’s recently enacted Covid-19 shutdown regulations to do so.

That’s because the case against the speaker is taking place at the Potchefstroom regional court in North West, which means she will have to cross provincial lines to attend it.

Modise — who had a suspended warrant of arrest issued against her after failing to appear in court last week — has now launched an urgent application in the Pretoria high court to have her trial either struck from the roll (meaning it can re-enrolled later) or postponed indefinitely.

Her advocate, Dali Mpofu, is expected to argue her case on Monday at 2pm, and is relying not only on the shutdown regulations, but also justice minister Ronald Lamola’s directives that “all criminal cases where accused persons are incarcerated shall not be put on the court roll” to justify her stance.