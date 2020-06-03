Former West Rand municipal manager acquitted of fraud charges
Former West Rand municipal manager Thupi Mokhatla says he is relieved and happy to have been finally acquitted of fraud charges five years after he was arrested.
Mokhatla was acquitted on all counts of fraud at the Commercial Court in Palmridge last month.
Mokhatla and three other former officials were arrest in March 2015 by the Specialised Crimes Unit in March on fraud amounting to R6m.
The four were West Rand employees until their fixed terms expired after 2011 local government elections.
It was alleged the group awarded a R6m contract to a Randburg-based company called Round Strategies without the council's approval, according to the police.
Commenting on the conclusion of the case after five years, Mokhatla's lawyer Zola Majavu said: "I acted on behalf of Messrs Thupi Mokhatla, Thabiso Tsoaeli (now deceased) and Nash Ratlhogo, who were charged alongside Nomusa Ngidi, who later turned state witness."
Majavu said the four were all charged with contraventions of various Municipal Finance Management Act provisions, as well as fraud, purportedly based on the alleged misrepresentation to the council and conclusion of a contract with Round Strategies without council approval. This, Majavu added, resulted in damages running into million of rands.
"The trial lasted five years and after eight state witnesses had testified, as well as Mokhatla and Tsoaeli also testified, the court found them not guilty on all charges."
Majavu said the court also observed that there was no merit in the allegation that there was no council approval when on the version of some state witnesses that was clearly not the case.
He said the court roll congestion and state witness delayed the case.
"As their lawyer, I feel sad for the deceased as he carried the pain of being wrongly accused to his grave."
Mokhatla told Sowetan he was happy the dark cloud over his head has been cleared.
"I am happy with the verdict of the court as I knew from the onset that I had done nothing wrong. What pains me the most is that we went through this emotionally and financially draining process for five years and again I'm happy the whole thing is over," he said.
Mokhatla told Sowetan they were considering suing the state for financial losses and damage to their reputation.
In 2018, Mokhatla was appointed by North West government as administrator to help the struggling Maquassi hills local municipality.