Former West Rand municipal manager acquitted of fraud charges

Former West Rand municipal manager Thupi Mokhatla says he is relieved and happy to have been finally acquitted of fraud charges five years after he was arrested.

Mokhatla was acquitted on all counts of fraud at the Commercial Court in Palmridge last month.

Mokhatla and three other former officials were arrest in March 2015 by the Specialised Crimes Unit in March on fraud amounting to R6m.

The four were West Rand employees until their fixed terms expired after 2011 local government elections.

It was alleged the group awarded a R6m contract to a Randburg-based company called Round Strategies without the council's approval, according to the police.

Commenting on the conclusion of the case after five years, Mokhatla's lawyer Zola Majavu said: "I acted on behalf of Messrs Thupi Mokhatla, Thabiso Tsoaeli (now deceased) and Nash Ratlhogo, who were charged alongside Nomusa Ngidi, who later turned state witness."

Majavu said the four were all charged with contraventions of various Municipal Finance Management Act provisions, as well as fraud, purportedly based on the alleged misrepresentation to the council and conclusion of a contract with Round Strategies without council approval. This, Majavu added, resulted in damages running into million of rands.