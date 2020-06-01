South Africa

Hawks arrest three accused of selling plots of land 'on behalf of chief'

By Staff reporter - 01 June 2020 - 11:53
The Hawks have arrested three people accused of illegally selling stands in a Limpopo village. File photo.
The Hawks have arrested three people accused of illegally selling stands in a Limpopo village. File photo.
Image: Supplied

An undercover Hawks operation has led to the arrests of three suspects who were allegedly selling parcels of land illegally in the Vuwani area of Limpopo for R3,500 each.

They allegedly impersonated a chief in the village, outside Thohoyandou.

“The team caught the suspects in the act,” on Saturday, said the Hawks.

The suspects are expected to make their first appearance in the Vuwani magistrate’s court on Monday on allegations of fraud and impersonation.

Long arm of the law nabs 'computer fraudsters' after R3m stolen a decade ago

The law has finally caught up with two service providers who allegedly stole more than R3m a decade ago from the health department in the Eastern ...
News
5 days ago

Undercover cops bust two for selling fake licence discs in Kimberley

Two men were due to appear in the Kimberley magistrate's court on Thursday after being arrested for selling a fake licence disc to undercover police.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Lockdown level 3: All you need to know
Adoptions on hold: Shelters struggle with space for newly abandoned babies ...
X