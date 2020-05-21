'Model scout' arrested for allegedly raping victims during photoshoots

A 32-year-old man who allegedly posed as a model scout and lured aspiring models to photoshoots where he raped them was arrested during a lockdown operation in the Eastern Cape.

The man had been sought by police in connection with a series of rape incidents, said police spokesperson Brig Thembinkosi Kinana.

“Unsuspecting victims were lured through social media under the disguise and a promise for work as a model,” he said.

The arrest comes three days after a 17-year-old victim saw an advert about photoshoots for young girls who wanted to work and be paid as models on Facebook.

Kwinana said the victim applied and was told to attend her shoot on Monday at midday.