3 slain security guards not registered at regulator

The conduct of a security company whose three guards were recently found dead, is under investigation by the industry's regulator.

FBI Secret Service and Agency, which is based in Kopanong, Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, had not reported the deaths of its three security officers to the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA).

PSiRA spokesperson Siziwe Zuma said they were "not formally informed" about the deaths which occurred last month, with the last body being discovered over a week ago.

Ofentse Monaledi and Bongani Khunong's bodies were found in a veld just across the road from where they were stationed in Bon Accord, north of Pretoria, with gun wounds in their necks.

The body of their colleague who disappeared on the same day was found buried in a shallow grave over a week ago. Their supervisor, Steven Hlongwane, has been arrested for their murders and will appear in court on Wednesday for a formal bail application.

Zuma told Sowetan that PSiRA's "preliminary investigations of this matter indicate that the deceased were not registered with PSiRA".

"However, though, the business is registered. The executive head of law enforcement, advocate Linda Mbana, has ordered a full investigation into the conduct of the security service provider [FBI Secret Service and Agency]," Zuma said.