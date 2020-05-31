Grades 7 and 12 pupils to return to school next Monday

Pupils in grades 7 and 12 are expected to return to school on Monday next week.

The department of basic education said only school management teams (SMTs), teachers and non-teaching staff will report for duty at schools on Monday.

This comes an informed decision by the Council of Education Ministers (CEM) to only have the SMTs, teachers and non-teaching staff to prepare for the arrival of learners.

Earlier today, the briefing by the minister of basic education, Angie Motshekga on school readiness which was scheduled to take place on Sunday evening was postponed for Monday.

According to education spokesperson, CEM met yesterday to assess the state of readiness for the reopening of schools.

"CEM received a report from the consortium of service providers coordinated by the National Education Collaboration Trust on the External Evaluation and Monitoring of the state of readiness. Rand Water, as an Implementing Agent delivering water to 3,500 schools, also presented its report.