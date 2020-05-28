Defy the eased lockdown - even if it collapses 'white economy': Malema

South Africa would remain on Covid-19 lockdown level 5 if the EFF was in power - even if it meant collapsing the economy.

This was according to EFF leader Julius Malema, who on Thursday called on South Africans to defy the eased lockdown as it moves to level 3 on June 1.

Malema said the government’s decision to ease the lockdown was not based on scientific evidence and would lead to more people contracting and dying from the virus.

He called on religious leaders to keep houses of worship closed - despite the government allowing them to open their doors under strict conditions.

Malema also urged parents not to send their children in grades 7 and 12 back to school next week.