'We cannot risk lives:' teacher's union heads to court to stop schools opening

The Educators Union of South Africa (Eusa) is planning to approach the courts on Friday for an interdict against the government's plan to partially open schools on June 1.

Union spokesperson Kabelo Mahlobogwane likened sending children back to school in winter to "genocide" without the necessary safety precautions in place.

"Sending learners to school during winter, when infections will be increasing, is similar to committing a genocide," Mahlobogwane told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE.

He said the union would file an application against basic education minister Angie Motshekga and the department of education at the South Gauteng high court.

"It cannot be that we risk people's lives to test waters. The minister should be prioritising lives over the curriculum," said Mahlobogwane.

The union proposed that the department wait until September, when the weather improved, before reopening schools.