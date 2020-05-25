Protest against tobacco ban postponed to next week

A group advocating for the lifting of the ban on tobacco products has postponed a planned march, saying it was doing so to make an "even bigger impact".

They have vowed not to back down until the ban is lifted.

The group's founder Duncan Napier said the march, which was initially planned for Tuesday at the Union Buildings in Pretoria and in two other areas, has been postponed to next Tuesday June 2.

Napier said it will be a nationwide march.

“We are postponing the event for an even bigger impact. This event was originally only meant to be for Cape town. This is bigger than anticipated. To do it tomorrow would have softened our voices. It would be disrespectful to you. We want to be loud. We want to be heard. We want the government to taste our emotion and feel what we are feeling,” he said.