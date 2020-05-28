Malema backs Dlamini-Zuma on cigarette ban

EFF leader Julius Malema has thrown his weight behind Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on her stance against the sale of cigarettes and tobacco products during lockdown levels 4 and 3.

He said that Dlamini-Zuma’s fight against tobacco was well documented.

Dlamini-Zuma has been under constant attack since announcing that the national coronavirus command council had decided that the sale of tobacco products would remain prohibited under level 4 and subsequently level 3.

“We have been observing some of the attacks against minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma that she’s banning cigarettes because she’s supporting [cigarette trader Adriano] Mazzotti underground selling of cigarette. It’s nonsensical and it’s unacceptable,” Malema said.

“Because we all know where Nkosazana comes with the battle against tobacco. Her attitude on tobacco doesn’t start now and it’s a principled stance she has taken and we must support her. In the long run, tobacco is not a solution. We must, at some point, find a way where we have a society free of cigarettes.”

Malema said he therefore supported Dlamini-Zuma’s attitude.