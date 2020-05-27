Lift cigarette ban or we go to court: AfriForum

AfriForum has written to the ministry of cooperative governance and traditional affairs, warning that it will go to court if the government doesn't lift the lockdown ban on the sale of tobacco.

The organisation's letter - sent via its lawyers - challenges the rationality of the continued ban and prohibition on the sale of tobacco, tobacco products, e-cigarettes, and related products.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday that the prohibition on tobacco products will continue during level three of lockdown.