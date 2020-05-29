Batsa off to court to force removal of ban on sale of tobacco products

British American Tobacco SA (Batsa) said on Friday it will start urgent legal proceedings to challenge the government's decision to extend the ban on tobacco sales during level 3 of the lockdown.

It wants the prohibition on sales of tobacco products lifted “as a matter of urgency”.

The company said the government’s continued ban on legal tobacco sales is threatening the survival of the legal tobacco sector and the livelihoods it directly supports. It said the continued ban on cigarette and tobacco product sales has only succeeded in significantly growing a massive and nationwide illegal industry at the direct expense of law-abiding businesses, citizens and taxpayers.

The company said it has made every effort to constructively engage with the government since the ban came into force, including making detailed submissions together with other interested parties to various ministers, as well as directly to the presidency.

“To date, no formal response has been received from the government, and Batsa has also not been included in any of the government's consultation process so far,” the company said.