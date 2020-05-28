Tobacco sales ban has served only to enrich smugglers

About 36% of the respondents said they smoked less than before the lockdown, but this was neatly counterbalanced by 33% of the respondents who reported that they smoked more. Daily cigarette consumption increased slightly during the initial lockdown period.

Therefore, the ban on sales has served only to enrich smugglers, illicit traders at the expense of SA's law-abiding citizens and the public purse.

The commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (Sars) Edward Kieswetter, as well as the finance minister Tito Mboweni, have both pointed out the damaging consequences of the ban on the fiscus. Sars lost more than R1.7bn in revenue from the alcohol and cigarette bans in just over 29 days in April according to Kieswetter.

This is revenue that will be permanently lost to the fiscus and which South Africans will have to fund in future (i.e the widening fiscal deficit).

This is on top of living under the worst economic circumstances since the depression.

The economic consequences run the gamut from large companies losing revenue and making fewer investments, to small informal traders who had cigarette sales as their most reliable source of income.

It is important to realise that the retail ban has put the informal traders, who typically rely on items such as airtime and cigarettes to provide a steady source of income, in an impossible position: Obey the government and go hungry, disobey the government and break the law.

Another less talked-about consequence of the blanket ban is the fact that many smokers have now been forced to return to cigarettes after quitting these for e-cigarettes or vapes, even though they are a healthier alternative to cigarettes.