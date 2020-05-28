This is how government decides what a Covid-19 hotspot is

Most of the country's metro municipalities have been declared Covid-19 hotspots, Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said on Thursday.

She was speaking during the release of level 3 lockdown regulations.

The factors taken into account in determining whether an area is defined as a hotspot include:

The number of active cases per 100,000 population

The rate of increase in active cases

The availability of hospitals beds and related resources

Any other factor relevant for the containment of Covid-19.

The government’s newly penned lockdown regulations have outlined the determining factors for the Covid-19 alert levels.