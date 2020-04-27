After beating coronavirus, a Zimbabwe survivor lives with the stigma

When Saul Sakudya arrived in an ambulance at a hospital in Zimbabwe's capital after catching COVID-19, he said the medical staff wouldn't go near him because they were afraid of becoming infected.

The 52-year-old businessman was among the first people in Zimbabwe to test positive for the new coronavirus after a trip to Dubai last month to buy supplies for his electronics shop, and hospital personnel had not yet been issued protective clothing.

"The way they dispersed was as if there were 10 hungry lions being released from the ambulance, imagine, yet I am just a human being," Sakudya told Reuters. "I thought I would die."

After a three-hour wait in the ambulance, doctors brought the father of four into an isolation ward at the Beatrice Road Infectious Diseases Hospital, he said.

Prosper Chonzi, health director for Harare city, which runs the hospital, told Reuters that when Sakudya was admitted, it had not yet implemented protocols to handle coronavirus patients.