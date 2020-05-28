Churches concerned about limits to services

"There are financial implications in the process but there is nothing we can do. We have to abide by the regulations. Another challenge for us will be how to sing with masks on. It's going to be difficult but we have to do it."

Michael Swan, executive director at Freedom of Religion SA, warned that churches which considered reopening should do so in line with the restrictions that will be in place from June 1.

"In this regard, it is important to note that although the President [Cyril Ramaphosa] has said that places of worship can reopen, it does not mean that they must do so. Some may see gathering together as an essential tenet of their faith; others may not. Equally, members of each faith community must decide for themselves whether or not to attend, based upon their personal health risk assessment and taking into account the possible knock-on effect on the most vulnerable members of our society."

While a KwaZulu-Natal bishop who paid a R1,500 fine for breaching lockdown regulations yesterday said the government should compensate churches for the weeks they were forced to shut their doors and did not receive income in the form of tithes and offerings, Mboro had a different view.

Leader of God's Church Must Rise, Bishop Bheki Ngcobo, said the move by government to recognise churches as essential services only on lockdown level 3 has had dire consequences.

"We are still going to challenge that in terms of compensating the church. There are churches that already lost their place of worship. They were renting and now they lost it because the [premises] owners want money, lockdown or no lockdown," Ngcobo said.

He was speaking in an interview on radio 702 yesterday.

Mboro said the reopening of churches is not about making money. "Churches must find ways and projects that will raise funds and keep churches going. We cannot rely on government to subsidise our churches because there are too many churches.

"Churches should learn to self-govern, self-fundraise and to self-regulate," he said.