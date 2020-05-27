'Religious services can resume, but with restrictions'

"As we now prepare to move to coronavirus alert level 3 on the 1st of June, we recognise and appreciate their deep desire to return to their duties, to serve their communities and to serve society," Ramaphosa said.

"After consideration following consultation with our religious leaders, we have therefore determined that as part of the regulations for alert level 3, the current restrictions on congregational worship will be eased in a carefully measured way."

Ramaphosa said the places of worship may only re-open subject to strict restrictions, which were "absolutely necessary if we are to prevent infections from rising in accordance with norms and standards that will be set out in the regulations".

"Churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and other recognised places of worship may resume services, but these will be limited in size to 50 people or less depending on the space available," he said.

The president said social distancing will have to be observed and all worshippers and participants in the religious activities will have to wear face masks in line with the current regulations.

"All religious organisations must put protocols in place for, among other things, thoroughly cleaning and sanitising places for worship before and after services."