WATCH | 'We would never risks your children’s lives' - Lesufi satisfied after school inspection

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi did a routine check of school readiness ahead of their reopening on June 1. Schools have been closed for seven weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak. The preparations for schools around Gauteng is expected to conclude in by Friday, according to Lesufi.

Several measures have been put in place at schools to ensure the safety of pupils, including sanitisers and face shields. At Mabuya Secondary School in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, social distancing markers have been set out for pupils to stand on. Principal Langa says the school is expecting its final batch of PPEs to arrive soon.