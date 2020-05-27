Level 3 briefing postponed due to Ramaphosa's church announcement: Mthembu
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that religious gatherings are allowed under level 3 of the lockdown was one of the reasons why a briefing by the national coronavirus command council scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed.
This is according to Jackson Mthembu, minister in the presidency and acting communications minister.
The much-anticipated update briefing is now expected to take place on Thursday at 2pm.
“We needed to include in the regulations the churches. That’s why we postponed the press briefing from Wednesday to Thursday. Apart from inclusion of the churches, which delayed the press briefing, we have a parliamentary session where ministers are responding to questions,” he said.
Mthembu said following a briefing by cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the security cluster ministers will brief the public on their readiness and preparedness at 4pm.
On Friday at 10am, the economic cluster ministers will give their update, followed by the social cluster at 2pm. Minister of arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa will brief the public on the way forward for the industry, while the transport department will also be giving an update.
