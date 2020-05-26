South Africa

Cyril Ramaphosa to speak on plans for religious sector at 7.30pm

By staff reporter - 26 May 2020 - 16:22
President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks at a Methodist Church service in Port Shepstone, KwaZulu-Natal. File picture.
Image: Jackie Clausen

President Cyril Rampahosa will at 7.30pm address SA on “provisions for the religious sector” during the ongoing national lockdown.

In a statement issued on Tuesday afternoon, the presidency said Ramaphosa would “lead the call for a National Day of Prayer” during the message.

“During the address, the president is also expected to provide an update on provisions for the religious sector following a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council which considered the inputs made by the sector in recent consultations with interfaith leaders,” the statement read.

Religious leaders have petitioned to Ramaphosa to allow gatherings and for them to be declared an essential service. However, under regulations, religious gathers are not permitted.

-TimesLIVE

‘It can be done’: church leaders want to spread the gospel under level 3

More than 10 delegations met with Ramaphosa this week in a bid to persuade him to consider the reopening of churches amid the coronavirus outbreak in ...
News
4 days ago

Covid-19 silences vibrant Vilakazi Street

Vilakazi Street in Soweto resembles some sort of a ghost town these days. The usually bustling neighbourhood and the gateway to tourism in the ...
News
1 week ago

