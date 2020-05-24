Alcohol to be sold as SA shifts to level 3 from June 1

Alcohol will be sold when level 3 kicks in on June 1.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday that shifting to the new alert level would also allow exercise at any time provided it was not in groups.

"Alcohol will be sold for home consumption under strict conditions on specified days and for limited hours," he said.

Ramaphosa said on Sunday evening that there were 22,583 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country and 429 deaths. Ramaphosa was giving an update on the government's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Covid-19 in the country. He said the country would be placed on level 3 of the national lockdown regulations on June 1.

He said the "drastic containment measures taken" that had been imposed on the nation had slowed the rate of infection and prevented health facilities from being overwhelmed, although this had caused "great hardship" to many people.