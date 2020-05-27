Scientist says the answer for Covid-19 testing lies in sewage surveillance

Turton believes that this was a “much easier” method than doing individual testing across the country.

According to him, the coronavirus has a specific structure that gives it a number of properties.

He said one of the properties was associated with the “fatty outer coating”, which is susceptible to detergents, ultraviolet light and alcohol.

“What is known to scientists, but not yet apparent to the public is that the virus is shed in human waste. This is known as viral shedding, and is now known to result in a traceable presence in both urine and faeces before a patient manifests with symptoms and after a patient has been treated.

“This does not mean that the virus is still infectious, although there is some mention of faecal-oral transmission in peer-reviewed literature, at least of the SARS virus.

“This is not yet fully understood, so the faecal-oral transmission pathway is mostly ignored by policy response, which is typically based on western premises such as a fully functional wastewater works. That may not be the case in developing countries, but the jury is still out on the faecal-oral transmission route,” Turton said.

Turton said technology was also able to detect “minute elements” of the virus found in human waste.

According to Turton, samples are taken from the inlet to wastewater works where raw sewage is mixed.

He said it was important for sampling to be regular and accurate. He said the samples are then prepared in a “specific way” and sent to a laboratory capable of detecting precise elements of the ribonucleic acid.