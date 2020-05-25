Ramaphosa praises continent's response to Covid-19 on Africa Day

President Cyril Ramaphosa has praised African countries in their fight against the novel Covid-19.

Ramaphosa, who is also chairperson of the African Union, used his weekly Monday newsletter to commend the work of the continent in dealing with the virus on Africa Day.

He attributed the ability of the continent to fight the virus to previous experiences in dealing with outbreaks such as Ebola, malaria, HIV, TB and others. He said that the mass screening, testing and contact tracing in communities had proven to be successful and that those are the lessons learnt in dealing with HIV and TB. “Our understanding of communicable diseases and how to manage them has put us in good stead when it comes to coronavirus,” Ramaphosa said. “African governments have been swift and proactive in implementing measures to flatten the coronavirus curve.”

The first case of coronavirus in Africa was registered in Egypt on February 14 and since then all 54 countries have recorded cases, with the last being Lesotho.

The worldwide expectation was that Africa would be the most hit in terms of recorded cases and deaths given its vulnerability in many countries but this has not proven to be the case. Scientists across the world have questioned how this was managed.

There are now more than 100,000 cases and 3,354 deaths on the African continent, with South Africa being the most affected with 22,583 cases.