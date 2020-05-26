South Africa

Mzansi wants 'harsh punishment' for criminals who vandalised school & stole PPEs

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 26 May 2020 - 10:29
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the school had been broken into twice in a space of 48 hours.
Image: Vathiswa Ruselo/Sowetan

Angry citizens have flooded social media, calling for the arrest of criminals who vandalised and stole personal protective equipment from Sikhulisile Primary School in Ekangala, Tshwane.

Teachers were expected to return to the school this week, ahead of grade 7 and 12 pupils on 1 June, as part of a phased-in approach after a two-month break due to the lockdown.

However, those plans were derailed when Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi revealed on Monday that the school had been broken into for the second time in a space of 48 hours.

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona told TimesLIVE that criminal acts were delaying the department's plan to reopen as planned, and urged the community to help apprehend those involved.

“We just want to call on members of the community who might have witnessed this or may have information on the whereabouts of the PPEs, to alert the police so that these criminals are arrested.”

Lesufi has previously said that all pupils and staff returning to school would be provided with PPEs at all times to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The news shook many, who poured onto social media to share their views and call for harsh punishment to be given to those responsible.

