Sassa to pay out Covid-19 relief funds this week

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says it will make Covid-19 social relief of distress grant payouts this week.

Spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said the entity was operating with a third of its staff under level 4 restrictions — and that a move to level 3 would increase human resource capacity drastically so that payments could be made quicker than at present.

It was reported last week that just 10 of the special so-called “Covid-19 grants” had been paid.