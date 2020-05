Bournemouth player tests positive for Covid-19

A Bournemouth player was one of two people working for Premier League clubs who tested positive for Covid-19 following a second batch of testing, the club said on Sunday.

Bournemouth did not disclose the player's identity but said he would self isolate for seven days in line with league protocols before another test is conducted.

"AFC Bournemouth can confirm that one of its players has tested positive for Covid-19, following the club's second round of testing," Bournemouth said in a statement.