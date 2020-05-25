Police constable killed in gun battle with 'hijackers' in Mpumalanga

A police constable was shot dead after a car chase with suspected hijackers in Kwaggafontein, Mpumalanga, at the weekend.

National police spokesman Brig Vishnu Naidoo said Thabo Mdluli was the second police officer killed over the weekend following the death of a constable at KwaNyuswa in Hillcrest, Durban.

Mdluli died after he and two colleagues, a sergeant and another constable, came across a parked car during patrol duties in Kwaggafontein.

“While driving on the R573 in Vlaklaagte, they came across a Toyota Corolla on the side of the road with the hazard lights flashing.

“When the three members approached the Corolla, it sped off. The policemen followed the car, resulting in a high speed chase for a few kilometres until it stopped,” said Naidoo.

He said one of the suspects alighted from the car and opened fire.