DA calls for creation of special, powerful office to stop looting of Covid-19 funds

The DA has called for the creation of a special inspector general office to help stop looting of relief funding related to Covid-19.

On Monday the party asked that finance minister Tito Mboweni announce the creation of the all-powerful office during his tabling of the budget next month.

DA finance spokesperson Geordin Gwyn Hill-Lewis announced the proposal during a press conference. He said the creation of such an office would be for the “express purpose of fighting corruption in real time”.

“There will be a huge additional injection of expenditure across government departments and across levels of government as a result of this crisis. That expenditure is going to run into the tens of billions of rands.

“What that means is that there is going to be a lot of opportunity, sadly, for corruption,” said Hill-Lewis.