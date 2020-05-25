262 stranded South Africans repatriated from India 'relieved to be home'

More than 260 South Africans who were stranded in India for more than two months have returned home.

The group landed at OR Tambo International airport in Johannesburg late on Sunday night and were transported via minibuses to the Indaba hotel in Fourways where they will be in quarantine for 14 days.

They were visiting different parts of India for business and leisure when the coronavirus pandemic forced both the India and SA governments to close their borders and cancel flights.

Family and friends in SA started an online campaign to petition the government to repatriate them.

Their repatriation cost them R15,000 each, including the SAA flight,hotel accommodation for the quarantine, meals and the coronavirus test.