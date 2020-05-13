'Longest eight weeks of my life': green light to repatriate South Africans stuck in African states

A South African man stranded in Morocco for eight weeks cannot believe that he and other South Africans stuck in three other African countries will finally be repatriated on Thursday evening.

“We just want to celebrate the fact that we are eventually going home. I cannot believe as I sit here ... I can say that tomorrow I am going home. It has been the longest eight weeks of my life,” James de Wet said from Casablanca in Morocco on Wednesday morning.

A flight to repatriate South Africans stranded in Morocco, Mauritania, Ivory Coast and Congo has been given the go-ahead.

The flight by CemAir will pick up about 34 South Africans in Casablanca on Thursday evening. It will then depart for Nouakchott in Mauritania to pick up more passengers. From there, it will fly to Abidjan in Ivory Coast and then to Pointe-Noire in Congo before flying to Johannesburg.

“At about 2 o'clock this morning, we got the green light. It is all good. It is all sorted,” De Wet said.

De Wet and 33 other South Africans found themselves stranded in Morocco in March after the lockdown saw the cancellation of international air travel.

From the beginning of April, travel restrictions were lifted to allow for evacuation of foreign citizens in SA and for repatriation of South Africans.