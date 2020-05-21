More than 5,000 South Africans repatriated, less than R10m spent

The government has repatriated more than 5,000 South Africans from overseas since the start of the Covid-19 lockdown.

And this has cost the SA taxpayer less than R10m for what was initially estimated would be a R90m mission.

This was revealed by minister of international relations Naledi Pandor during a media briefing on Thursday.

The only category of people the government has refused to help are those who had been imprisoned in other countries and were released during the lockdown.