South Africa

SA artists and musicians stranded in Turkey fly home

By JEFF WICKS - 23 May 2020 - 10:30
A group of SA artists and musicians, among 93 South Africans who were stranded in Turkey for two months after the announcement of the national lockdown, are back on home soil.
Image: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

According to a joint statement issued by the department of sport, arts and culture and the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco), the group of 29 landed at the OR Tambo International Airport on Friday night.

“The group was meant to fly home, but flights were grounded due to the coronavirus pandemic. These artists are said to be from disadvantaged backgrounds and were unable to afford the airfares,” it read.  

“The 29 artists were part of the 93 South Africans granted approval to board the flight to SA. They arrived last night and were taken to a government facility for mandatory quarantine. As government, we are honoured to have played a role in showing care to our own. We are happy that our young practitioners will be back on home soil and soon reunited with their families.”

The flight, funded by the Turkish government, was part of a sustained effort by Dirco, which has seen nearly 5,000 South Africans returned from countries which span the globe.

