SAA continues repatriations and cargo flights despite uncertain future

Ailing SAA has no plans to cease its operations, despite uncertainty about the state-owned airline’s future.

SAA said on Friday it would continue to operate repatriation and cargo flights during May and beyond.

This comes as public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan is set to present an “alternative” plan for the rescue of SAA on Friday, developed with the help of trade unions and a business consultancy that previously worked with the airline, reports BusinessLIVE.

The SAA business rescue practitioners, Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana, have said without further funding from government, which they are not getting, it has only two options: a structured wind down or liquidation. A wind down involves the packaging and sale of assets, in the form of new businesses, where possible.

Employees, who are part of a retrenchment process under the Labour Relations Act, are on unpaid leave as from May 1.