KZN women arrested after newborn boy kidnapped from hospital

Two women in KwaZulu-Natal have been arrested after they kidnapped a newborn boy.

Police from the Port Shepstone family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit pounced on the women in Mfulamahle, south of Durban, on Wednesday, where they were found with the infant.

According to police, the women, aged 17 and 20, kidnapped the baby on Monday soon after his mother had given birth.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the 23-year-old mother had been approached by the women at a hospital in Umzimkhulu.

“While at the hospital, she was approached by two females who pretended to have visited a relative in the maternity ward. They offered to leave together with her as they were also going to the Umzimkhulu CBD. When they reached the CBD, they took the baby from the mother when she wanted to go into the lavatory.”

Gwala said upon returning, the mother could not find the women and her four-day-old son. She reported the incident to Umzimkhulu police, where a case of kidnapping was opened.