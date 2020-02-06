WATCH | ‘Police forced me to confess’: Schoolgirl accused of snatching baby tells court

State prosecutor Matrose Tobinceba lashed back at the teenager.

“You don't even have a single teardrop in court today but you were apparently victimised by the police in this manner?!” said Tobinceba.

“If you expect me to cry I won't. I've cried more than enough. I can throw a tantrum and cry in the stand but you'll still believe I stole the baby. There's no point in me throwing tantrums and crying,” said Tau.

“I was at school when the child was taken. I don't know where the child is, I don't even know who the child is. The first time I saw the child was on a flyer the police gave me.”

Two more witnesses were called by Tau’s lawyer Sulaiman Chothia. One was a Claremont High isiXhosa teacher who said Tau was in her class from 2pm to 3pm on the day in question.

The second witness, the school’s IT manager Johan Thompson, testified about CCTV footage presented to the court allegedly showing Karabo Tau at school with her friends at 3.26pm on the same day. However, Thompson confirmed that the time on the footage was 20 minutes ahead, making the actual time 3.06pm.

The time period is crucial as the baby’s mother, Asanda Tiwane, identified the teen as the culprit who lured them to Parow during the same time that Tau says she was at school.

Tau will remain in custody until February 11 when arguments will be heard from both the prosecution and the defence before the judge will decide on bail.