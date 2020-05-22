Ekurhuleni hospital accused of risking workers' lives

"The manager also told us we should not share this information on social media platforms.

"We are being forced to come to work despite the fact that the hospital was [not] fumigated since last week.

"Only one unit was closed and but now it's business as usual."

A laundry worker said their colleagues who tested positive were told to stay at home, while others were informed to report for duty regardless of having being in contact with those who tested positive.

"We have been in contact with some of our colleagues who tested positive but we were not allowed to self-quarantine while waiting for our results," the worker said.

She said all laundry workers were tested for Covid-19.

"It would have made sense if they allowed us to self-isolate until we know our status.

"It is a very scary situation to work under such circumstances as we don't know what would happen to us. We are risking our lives here," added the worker.

A nurse at the hospital echoed the sentiments of other workers and also lamented the lack of the personal protective equipment at the hospital.

"We are in serious danger of contracting this virus and the hospital management seems to be caring less about our safety," said the nurse.

"Our hospital does not take the pandemic seriously because not enough has been done to protect us and to curb the spread of the Covid-19."